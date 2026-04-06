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Brad Stuver News: Six saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 9:44am

Stuver made six saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Inter Miami CF.

Stuver made six saves and conceded two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami, continuing his strong start to the season despite often being exposed by his defense. The goalkeeper has recorded 26 saves, conceded nine goals and kept two clean sheets in six appearances this season, showing he remains one of the league's top goalkeepers. He will look to maintain that momentum against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday.

Brad Stuver
Austin FC
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