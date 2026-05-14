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Brad Stuver News: Slaughtered by San Diego

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Stuver allowed five goals while making five saves during Wednesday's 5-0 loss to San Diego.

Stuver allowed two goals in the first half and three in the second as Austin fell in lopsided fashion Wednesday. The keeper has allowed seven goals while combining for 13 saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. Austin take on Sporting KC at home Saturday.

Brad Stuver
Austin FC
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