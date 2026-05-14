Brad Stuver News: Slaughtered by San Diego
Stuver allowed five goals while making five saves during Wednesday's 5-0 loss to San Diego.
Stuver allowed two goals in the first half and three in the second as Austin fell in lopsided fashion Wednesday. The keeper has allowed seven goals while combining for 13 saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. Austin take on Sporting KC at home Saturday.
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