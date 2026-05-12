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Brad Stuver News: Three saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 12:22pm

Stuver registered three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Minnesota United.

Stuver repelled three of five Minnesota shots on goal Sunday as Austin earned a share of the points on the road in a 2-2 draw. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has averaged 6.4 saves and two goal concessions per appearance while recording two clean sheets. Stuver's next opportunity is likely to come Wednesday when Austin travel for a showdown with San Diego.

Brad Stuver
Austin FC
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