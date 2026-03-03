Brad Stuver News: Two saves in clean sheet win
Stuver recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 victory over D.C. United.
Stuver helped his side to a 1-0 victory over DC United as he made the two saves that were required from the two shots on target against him. The keeper kept his first clean sheet of the season, having kept nine last year. He has made two saves in both games so far this season.
