Brad Stuver headshot

Brad Stuver News: Works hard to earn clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Stuver recorded five saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Portland Timbers.

James Pantemis didn't have to work too much to secure the clean sheet for Portland, but Stuver did have a solid workload throughout the game. The veteran goalkeeper enjoyed a slow start but has been turning things around of late, racking up three clean sheets in his last four contests.

Brad Stuver
Austin FC
