Brad Stuver News: Works hard to earn clean sheet
Stuver recorded five saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Portland Timbers.
James Pantemis didn't have to work too much to secure the clean sheet for Portland, but Stuver did have a solid workload throughout the game. The veteran goalkeeper enjoyed a slow start but has been turning things around of late, racking up three clean sheets in his last four contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now