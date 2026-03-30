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Bradley Barcola Injury: Ahead of schedule in ankle recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Barcola was spotted jogging on a treadmill and working his right ankle in the gym Monday, showing encouraging early signs of recovery from the severe sprain he suffered against Chelsea, according to ParisTeamFr.

Barcola had initially been handed a three to five week timeline after going down in the Champions League round of 16 second leg, but the footage of him already moving at a light jog is a promising sign that he could beat that projection. The 22-year-old has been PSG's most dangerous attacker this season and his absence is a real blow, though Desire Doue and Ibrahim Mbaye have been picking up the slack in the interim. If his recovery continues to trend in the right direction, a return closer than expected is not out of the question, which would put him right back in the mix for a crucial stretch of the season.

Bradley Barcola
Paris Saint-Germain
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