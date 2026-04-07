Bradley Barcola headshot

Bradley Barcola Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Barcola (ankle) returned to full team training Tuesday and is targeting a return for next Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Liverpool as he is ahead of the schedule, according to the club.

Barcola had been handed an initial three to five week timeline after suffering the severe ankle sprain in the round of 16, but his return to collective sessions is a clear sign he has beaten that projection. The 22-year-old is PSG's most dangerous attacking weapon and getting him back for the second leg against Liverpool would be a massive boost, with Desire Doue and Ibrahim Mbaye having covered in his absence.

Bradley Barcola
Paris Saint-Germain
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