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Bradley Barcola Injury: Forced off after goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 3:20pm

Barcola scored a goal before picking up a blow to his ankle that prevented him from completing Tuesday's UCL win over Chelsea, Luke Entwistle of GFFN reports.

Barcola doubled his team's lead through an impressive strike from the edge of the box in the 14th minute, but his performance ended in the 59th minute due to an ankle issue. The talented attacker is in excellent form as he has made the score sheet in five of his last six games across all competitions, so it would be a huge loss for the team if he's unavailable for upcoming contests. However, they can still deploy a strong front line with Desire Doue joining Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in case Barcola has suffered a considerable injury.

Bradley Barcola
Paris Saint-Germain
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