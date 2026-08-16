Bradley Barcola Injury: Out for Super Cup final

Barcola is out for Sunday's Super Cup final against Lens as he looks to be on his way out of the club, according to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport.

Barcola has been the center of talks for a week or two now, as it looks like his time with PSG is coming to an end, further solidified by his absence from the team sheet Sunday. No deal has been confirmed, but a few clubs have been bidding, with Liverpool showing the most interest. With 12 goal contributions in league play and six in UCL play last season, the young winger will be a solid addition to any team he joins.