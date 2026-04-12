Bradley Barcola headshot

Bradley Barcola Injury: Set for bench role Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Barcola (ankle) is expected to travel to Liverpool for Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg and could be an option off the bench, barring any setback, according to L'Equipe.

Barcola has been progressively working his way back through team training since rejoining the group last Monday, completing full or partial sessions depending on the day in line with the club's standard protocols following a three-week absence. The forward is no longer in pain, which is the most important development, but PSG are not yet pushing him to full intensity and a starting role against Liverpool remains premature at this stage. Getting him on the bench for such a high-stakes European night is still a significant boost for coach Luis Enrique, with Desire Doue continuing to carry the attacking load in his spot until he returns to full speed.

Bradley Barcola
Paris Saint-Germain
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