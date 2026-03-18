Bradley Barcola Injury: Suffers severe ankle sprain

Barcola has been confirmed to have suffered a severe ligament sprain in his ankle and will be out for the time being, according to his club.

Barcola is going to miss out on the club's next match and possibly a few more, as he has been diagnosed with a serious ankle injury. This is huge news for the club as they head into the international break, hoping to recover him on the other side of the break, although that is up in the air. He hasn't missed a start since Feb. 13, so this is something to monitor, with Desire Doue and Ibrahim Mbaye likely to see more time due to Barcola's absence. The good news for the club is that they have respectable backups as they lose a crucial piece of the attack.