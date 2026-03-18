Bradley Barcola Injury: Will get scans Wednesday
Barcola suffered an ankle injury during Tuesday's 3-0 win over Chelsea in the Champions League and will undergo an MRI on Wednesday after being spotted leaving the stadium in an orthopedic boot, according to Benjamin Quarez of Le Parisien.
Barcola buried a stunning strike to put Paris Saint-Germain up by two at Stamford Bridge before getting subbed off around the hour mark with an ankle injury, later leaving the stadium in an orthopedic boot. Coach Luis Enrique downplayed the situation in his post-match presser and said it does not look serious, but the Frenchman is set for an MRI Wednesday to determine the full extent of the issue. If he has to miss time to recover, Desire Doue is in line to step into the starting front line role.
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