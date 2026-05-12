Bradley Barcola headshot

Bradley Barcola News: Active showing in attack

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Barcola recorded two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Brest.

Barcola caused consistent problems down the left flank in Sunday's 1-0 win over Brest, using his pace and direct running to trouble the defense throughout. He nearly created the opener in the first half after driving into the area before his cross was cut out at the last moment, and was later denied from close range by Gregoire Coudert in the second half. The French winger combined well with Lucas Hernandez in transition and remained a constant threat during his time on the pitch. Barcola has scored 10 Ligue 1 goals and added one assist across 27 appearances this season.

Bradley Barcola
Paris Saint-Germain
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