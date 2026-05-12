Bradley Barcola News: Active showing in attack
Barcola recorded two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Brest.
Barcola caused consistent problems down the left flank in Sunday's 1-0 win over Brest, using his pace and direct running to trouble the defense throughout. He nearly created the opener in the first half after driving into the area before his cross was cut out at the last moment, and was later denied from close range by Gregoire Coudert in the second half. The French winger combined well with Lucas Hernandez in transition and remained a constant threat during his time on the pitch. Barcola has scored 10 Ligue 1 goals and added one assist across 27 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bradley Barcola See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics29 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, April 8: Picks, Predictions & Odds35 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, March 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds57 days ago
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, March 11: Picks, Predictions & Odds63 days ago
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction190 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bradley Barcola See More