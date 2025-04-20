Bradley Barcola News: Assists opener in home win

Barcola assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Le Havre.

Barcola assisted Desire Doue in the opening goal of the game as his side went on to win 2-1. This has been his only goal involvement in the last five games, but he had assisted twice in the game before this. This season, he has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists across his 1,915 minutes in the year.