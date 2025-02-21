Fantasy Soccer
Bradley Barcola

Bradley Barcola News: Big day Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Barcola scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and one chance created in Wednesday's 7-0 victory against Brest.

Barcola logged a goal and an assist for the third time in UCL play to take the massive win over Brest. He's surpasses his career highs in tournament play with three goals and three assists in 10 matches, totaling 22 shots (10 on target). and 14 chances created.

Bradley Barcola
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
