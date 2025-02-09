Bradley Barcola News: Delivers assist against Monaco

Barcola assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Friday's 4-1 victory over Monaco.

Barcola assisted Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's first goal for Paris right after halftime. Despite concerns about reduced playing time with the Georgian's arrival, he was repositioned to the right wing and has been even more involved. In that role, Barcola has recorded three assists and one goal in the last three matches. He will aim to contribute again Tuesday when Paris faces Brest in the Champions League.