Bradley Barcola News: Delivers one assist

Barcola assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Monaco.

Barcola delivered an assist for Desire Doue in the first half of Tuesday's match against Monaco, adding two key passes and one shot. The winger is a regular starter in attack, and his pace and ability to beat defenders make him an important asset, even if his finishing still needs improvement. The injury to Ousmane Dembele could allow him to see increased minutes moving forward. He has recorded seven goals and four assists across 28 appearances in all competitions this season.