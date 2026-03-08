Bradley Barcola headshot

Bradley Barcola News: Finds the Net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Barcola scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 3-1 loss against Monaco.

Barcola scored one goal on five shots and added two key passes in Friday's match against Monaco. Barcola has scored in each of the last two matches while deployed centrally in attack, registering five key passes across that span. However, the return of Ousmane Dembele from injury could push him back to the wing in upcoming matches.

Bradley Barcola
Paris Saint-Germain
