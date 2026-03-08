Bradley Barcola News: Finds the Net
Barcola scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 3-1 loss against Monaco.
Barcola scored one goal on five shots and added two key passes in Friday's match against Monaco. Barcola has scored in each of the last two matches while deployed centrally in attack, registering five key passes across that span. However, the return of Ousmane Dembele from injury could push him back to the wing in upcoming matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bradley Barcola See More
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction125 days ago
-
Game Previews
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction159 days ago
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Sept. 17172 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter283 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Final Predictions, Odds & Lineups for PSG vs. Inter Milan284 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bradley Barcola See More