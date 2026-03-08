Bradley Barcola News: Finds the Net

Barcola scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 3-1 loss against Monaco.

Barcola scored one goal on five shots and added two key passes in Friday's match against Monaco. Barcola has scored in each of the last two matches while deployed centrally in attack, registering five key passes across that span. However, the return of Ousmane Dembele from injury could push him back to the wing in upcoming matches.