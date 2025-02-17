Bradley Barcola News: Five shots in win

Barcola recorded five shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Toulouse.

Barcola led the Paris Saint-Germain attack Saturday with five shots (two on goal) in their narrow 1-0 victory over Toulouse. The forward contributed two tackles (one won) to the team's clean sheet effort. Over his last five appearances (five starts) across all competitions, Barcola has not registered more than 75 minutes played in a single fixture but has scored once and supplied three assists.