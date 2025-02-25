Bradley Barcola News: Logs assist in win

Barcola made an assist, created three chances, sent in three crosses (one accurate) and drew two fouls during Sunday's 3-2 win over Lyon.

Barcola wasn't as productive as he was in previous games but still was involved in several dangerous plays from the left flank, which included an assist for Achraf Hakimi to open the scoring for PSG in the 53rd minute. That's now 11 goals and six assists over 23 domestic appearances for the wonderkid, who's in the middle of a breakthrough campaign.