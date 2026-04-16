Bradley Barcola headshot

Bradley Barcola News: Provides one assist off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Barcola assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool.

Barcola made a strong impact in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool, coming off the bench to set up Ousmane Dembele's second goal with a composed pass in transition, while adding one key pass and one interception. The forward returned from a three match absence and highlighted his role in Luis Enrique's rotation, recording two goals and four assists across 13 Champions League appearances this season.

Bradley Barcola
Paris Saint-Germain
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