Bradley Barcola News: Provides one assist off bench

Barcola assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool.

Barcola made a strong impact in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool, coming off the bench to set up Ousmane Dembele's second goal with a composed pass in transition, while adding one key pass and one interception. The forward returned from a three match absence and highlighted his role in Luis Enrique's rotation, recording two goals and four assists across 13 Champions League appearances this season.