Bradley Barcola News: Records two assists

Barcola assisted twice to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 6-1 win over St. Etienne.

For the first time this 2024-25 Ligue 1, Barcola has logged multiple assists in a single game. In the league, he has been highly reliable, best indicated by his three goals and seven assists across Paris Saint-Germain's last 10 games. The rate is a direct goal contribution per appearance.