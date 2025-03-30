Fantasy Soccer
Bradley Barcola headshot

Bradley Barcola News: Records two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Barcola assisted twice to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 6-1 win over St. Etienne.

For the first time this 2024-25 Ligue 1, Barcola has logged multiple assists in a single game. In the league, he has been highly reliable, best indicated by his three goals and seven assists across Paris Saint-Germain's last 10 games. The rate is a direct goal contribution per appearance.

Bradley Barcola
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
