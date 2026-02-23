Bradley Barcola News: Scores header

Barcola scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Metz.

Barcola scored with a header off a well-placed delivery from Goncalo Ramos in Saturday's win over Metz, ending his five-match scoring drought across all competitions. He added one key pass and two interceptions. The French winger has started seven of his last eight appearances across all competitions and remains a key piece in the attacking setup, though his finishing has been inconsistent, converting just one of his last nine shots.