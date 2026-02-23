Bradley Barcola headshot

Bradley Barcola News: Scores header

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Barcola scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Metz.

Barcola scored with a header off a well-placed delivery from Goncalo Ramos in Saturday's win over Metz, ending his five-match scoring drought across all competitions. He added one key pass and two interceptions. The French winger has started seven of his last eight appearances across all competitions and remains a key piece in the attacking setup, though his finishing has been inconsistent, converting just one of his last nine shots.

Bradley Barcola
Paris Saint-Germain
