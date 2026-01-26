Barcola scored his seventh league goal with a finish that took a slight deflection off the goalkeeper but still found its way into the net, with the assist coming from Ousmane Dembele. He is now the top scorer for Paris Saint-Germain in the league this season despite inconsistent minutes, having started just 10 of the 16 matches he has appeared in. Barcola has taken 40 shots this season, a high total among Ligue 1 left wingers, and has also created 20 chances. Despite that, he has yet to record an assist, even with 2.7 expected assists, suggesting there is still room for more end product to come. The upside remains clear, and assists could follow as his creative output continues. He will next face Strasbourg, who sit seventh in the table, though PSG remain capable of strong performances against any opponent.