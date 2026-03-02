Bradley Barcola headshot

Bradley Barcola News: Scores one goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Barcola scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Le Havre.

Barcola netted the winner with a first-half header off a cross from Kang-in Lee in Saturday's clash against Le Havre, extending his scoring streak to two straight Ligue 1 matches. He also added three key passes in an active attacking display. The French forward has benefited from Ousmane Dembele's absence, earning four consecutive starts across all competitions, whether on the wing or leading the line. He has tallied two goals and one assist during that stretch.

Bradley Barcola
Paris Saint-Germain
