Bradley Barcola News: Scores one goal in loss

Barcola scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Paris FC.

Barcola ended a two-month Ligue 1 goalless run in Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Paris FC, arriving at the back post in the second half to convert Fabian Ruiz's cross-goal pass with a composed right-footed finish that gave his side the lead and appeared to have settled the match. The French winger had also been denied by Kevin Trapp in the opening two minutes after Zaïre-Emery found him in behind the Paris FC backline. Barcola ends the Ligue 1 season with 11 goals and one assist across 29 appearances, with his side now turning full attention to the Champions League final against Arsenal in Budapest on May 30.