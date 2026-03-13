Bradley Barcola News: Scores opener

Barcola scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 5-2 win against Chelsea.

Barcola opened the scoring with a powerful strike under the bar after a headed assist from Joao Neves in the first half against Chelsea on Wednesday, extending his run to three straight matches across all competitions with at least one goal. The forward continues to play an important role in attack thanks to his pace and ability to create danger in transition, recording one goal and three assists in 11 Champions League appearances this season.