Bradley Barcola News: Scores opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Barcola scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 5-2 win against Chelsea.

Barcola opened the scoring with a powerful strike under the bar after a headed assist from Joao Neves in the first half against Chelsea on Wednesday, extending his run to three straight matches across all competitions with at least one goal. The forward continues to play an important role in attack thanks to his pace and ability to create danger in transition, recording one goal and three assists in 11 Champions League appearances this season.

Bradley Barcola
Paris Saint-Germain
