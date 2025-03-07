Bradley Barcola News: Strong attacking display

Barcola recorded three shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat versus Liverpool.

Barcola took three shots for the fifth time in six matches but was only able to put one on target. He also created three chances for the third game in a row. The controversial moment of the game was when Barcola was shouldered on the edge of the area by Ibrahima Konate. This divided opinion between many who thought he should have been sent off as the final defender. The referee and VAR decided there wasn't enough contact for a foul to be given.