Bradley Barcola News: Two goals contribution in win

Barcola scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Rennes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Barcola was in the starting squad for the tenth game in a row and contributed to two goals. He opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a well-placed finish between the legs of Brice Samba before assisting Goncalo Ramos right after halftime. The winger has taken three shots in each of his last three games and has scored twice. He will look to continue that good form against Liverpool on Tuesday in the Champions League.