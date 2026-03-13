Bradley Locko Injury: Dealing with discomfort again

Locko (undisclosed) is dealing with some discomfort again and won't be an option for the time being, according to coach Eric Roy, per Le Telegramme.

Locko has been battling a string of injuries this season and will stay sidelined for now after another bout of muscular discomfort. The left-back has struggled to stay consistently fit for the Ti-Zefs, and those recurring absences have opened the door for Daouda Guindo to lock down the starting role on the left side of the defense.