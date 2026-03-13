Bradley Locko headshot

Bradley Locko Injury: Dealing with discomfort again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Locko (undisclosed) is dealing with some discomfort again and won't be an option for the time being, according to coach Eric Roy, per Le Telegramme.

Locko has been battling a string of injuries this season and will stay sidelined for now after another bout of muscular discomfort. The left-back has struggled to stay consistently fit for the Ti-Zefs, and those recurring absences have opened the door for Daouda Guindo to lock down the starting role on the left side of the defense.

Bradley Locko
Brest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now