Bradley Locko Injury: Hamstring issue rules him out

Locko is sidelined for the time being after picking up a hamstring injury, according to coach Eric Roy. "Bradley is injured in the hamstrings. His season has been complicated, but it remains logical given the injury he suffered last year."

Locko has had a difficult campaign due to recurring muscular issues, and this latest setback is another frustrating chapter for the left-back who has been managing his fitness carefully since a serious injury last season. No timeline has been provided for his return, leaving his availability for Rennes' remaining fixtures uncertain as the club heads into the final stretch of the Ligue 1 season. Daouda Guindo is expected to hold the starting role in the back line for the Ti-Zefs moving forward.