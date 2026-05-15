Bradley Locko Injury: Should return Sunday
Locko (hamstring) should return for Sunday's season finale against Angers, according to coach Eric Roy, per Ouest France.
Locko had been sidelined for the time being after picking up a hamstring injury, making a difficult season even more frustrating for the left-back who has repeatedly battled muscular issues throughout the campaign. His potential return for the final fixture of the season would be a positive ending to what has been a stop-start year, with Daouda Guindo having covered in his absence throughout the recent stretch of fixtures.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now