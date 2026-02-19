Bradley Locko Injury: Will be available Friday

Locko (hamstring) is back available for Friday's clash against Marseille, coach Eric Roy said in the press conference, according to Ouest France.

Locko got back to full team training this week and is back in the mix for Friday's showdown against Marseille. The left-back had been sidelined for the last four matches with a hamstring issue but is now cleared to rejoin the matchday squad. That said, with Daouda Guindo breaking out this season, Locko is likely headed back to a bench role for now and should operate as a depth option moving forward.