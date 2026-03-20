Bradley Locko News: Available again after issue

Locko (undisclosed) missed the last game due to discomfort but is back available for Saturday's clash against Auxerre, according to coach Eric Roy, per Nicolas Blanzat from Ici Breizh. "Balde and Locko are back in the squad."

Locko missed the last match with minor discomfort but is back available for Saturday's clash against Auxerre. That said, he has mostly been a bench option lately with Daouda Guindo breaking out and ongoing muscle issues limiting him, so his return is not expected to shake up the starting XI.