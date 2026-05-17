Bradley Locko News: Returns to squad Sunday

Locko (hamstring) has been named in the squad for Sunday's season finale against Angers, according to the club.

Locko's return to the matchday squad is a positive ending to what has been a frustrating and stop-start season for the left-back, who has repeatedly battled muscular issues throughout the campaign. His inclusion gives coach Eric Roy his preferred option on the left side of the defense for the final fixture, with Daouda Guindo having covered during his recent absence.