Brahim Diaz News: Bags goal as substitute

Diaz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Manchester City.

Diaz didn't see the field until late Tuesday, finally appearing in the 84th minute as a substitute, However, his impact was instant, scoring a goal just minutes later in the 86th minute to equalize the game and fuel their second comeback of the game. This was his second goal contribution in UCL play this season, having also bagged an assist in his six appearances (three starts).