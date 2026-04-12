Brahim Diaz headshot

Brahim Diaz News: Excellent in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Diaz assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Girona.

Diaz got the chance to start against Girona, making the most out of it with an assist along with seven key passes, two accurate crosses and a tackle won. In La Liga, this was his fifth start in a row, assisting once with 10 key passes three tackles won in that span.

Brahim Diaz
Real Madrid
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