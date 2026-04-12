Brahim Diaz News: Excellent in draw
Diaz assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Girona.
Diaz got the chance to start against Girona, making the most out of it with an assist along with seven key passes, two accurate crosses and a tackle won. In La Liga, this was his fifth start in a row, assisting once with 10 key passes three tackles won in that span.
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