Brahim Diaz News: Goal in Champions League

Diaz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 win against Atlético Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.

Now, Diaz has scored in both of Real Madrid's last games for La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. The form is a big deal, especially with Real's next matchups coming from both respectively. Following a Sunday game against Rayo Vallecano, Madrid's teams will play their second leg for the UCL tournament's Round of 16. Now, it may be more surprising than not if Diaz does not make Real's starting XI against Atletico, considering he has two goals across Los Blancos' last three games in Champions League action.