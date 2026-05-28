Brahim Diaz headshot

Brahim Diaz News: Key player for Morocco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Diaz will be one of Morocco's key players in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Diaz made 42 appearances for Real Madrid in the 2025/26 season across LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League, but he started only 17 of those matches and recorded nine goal contributions (two goals, seven assists). However, Diaz is a typical case of a player who performs at a higher level with the national team due to his star status. Expect the talented playmaker to be a key contributor for Morocco as they attempt to make another deep run in the tournament following their run to the semifinals in the 2022 edition.

Brahim Diaz
Real Madrid
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