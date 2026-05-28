Brahim Diaz News: Key player for Morocco

Diaz will be one of Morocco's key players in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Diaz made 42 appearances for Real Madrid in the 2025/26 season across LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League, but he started only 17 of those matches and recorded nine goal contributions (two goals, seven assists). However, Diaz is a typical case of a player who performs at a higher level with the national team due to his star status. Expect the talented playmaker to be a key contributor for Morocco as they attempt to make another deep run in the tournament following their run to the semifinals in the 2022 edition.