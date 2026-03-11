Brahim Diaz News: Records assist
Diaz assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Manchester City.
Diaz would earn an assist Wednesday on the club's final goal of the match, finding Federico Valverde in the 42nd minute. This is his first assist in UCL play this season, also having a goal in his nine appearances. He would aslo record two shots on target but was unable to find a goal himself.
