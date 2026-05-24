Brahim Diaz News: Scores goal off bench

Diaz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 victory against Athletic.

Diaz added Real Madrid's fourth in the 88th minute, getting on the end of a pass from Thiago Pitarch inside the box, with the goal eventually confirmed by VAR after an offside check, before dedicating his celebration to Dani Carvajal in an emotional moment at the Bernabeu. It was his first La Liga goal of the season across 30 appearances (13 starts), with most of his impact this year coming through his creativity and link-up play rather than finishing, as he also logged seven assists in 42 appearances (17 starts) across all competitions. Diaz will now turn his attention to the 2026 World Cup with Morocco, where he is expected to play a central role in the Atlas Lions' attacking structure.