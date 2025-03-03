Brahim Diaz News: Scores lone goal

Diaz scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Betis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.

Diaz recorded the only goal for Real Madrid to take the loss Saturday. He's seen the start in the last three appearances with Federico Valverde dealing with an injury, totaling a goal with three tackles, two crosses (one accurate) and two shots (one on target) in that span.