Brahim Diaz News: Sets up opener
Diaz assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Thursday's 2-0 victory over Oviedo.
Diaz set up Gonzalo Garcia's opener just before halftime. This was Diaz's 12th start of the campaign in 28 appearances, and the assist increased his total for the season to six. This was also his fourth start in a row.
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