Brahim Diaz News: Takes three shots in win
Diaz had three shots on goal, created one chance and drew three fouls during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Getafe.
Diaz was back in the lineup as most starts got rested ahead of the decisive stretch of the season and had another productive outing, with all of his three shots attempted finding the target. The super sub's numbers haven't been as high this year but he remains Madrid's most reliable alternative off the bench.
