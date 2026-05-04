Braian Ojeda News: Assists winner in 4-3 away win

Braian Ojeda assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-3 win against Inter Miami CF.

Ojeda assisted Tyrese Spicer in the 93rd minute to put Orlando 4-3 ahead, having been 3-0 behind in the first half. This was his first assist of the season, having played every minute of all 11 games this season. He has taken nine shots this season, including one in this game, but has failed to put any on target.