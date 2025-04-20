Braian Ojeda News: Five shots in loss

Ojeda had five shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Toronto FC.

Ojeda started in midfield and contributed to Real Salt Lake's possession dominance, which stood at more than 67 percent during the match. He registered five shots, a season high for him, and created two chances without being able to find a goal contribution to win some points with his team. The midfielder will aim to maintain his influence in the midfield against San Diego on Saturday.