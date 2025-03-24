Braian Ojeda News: Three shots in 1-0 defeat

Braian Ojeda recorded three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to FC Dallas.

Ojeda attempted three shots as he tried to help his side from behind in their 1-0 defeat to FC Dallas. In his 415 minutes this season he is yet to post a goal involvement. His two shots on target in this game were his first of the season and he is year to create a chance.