Brais Mendez Injury: Suffers foot fracture

Mendez suffered a foot injury in Thursday's loss against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League and won't be available for Sunday's game against Rayo Vallecano, Roberto Ramajo of Diario AS reports.

Mendez suffered a right foot fracture, and he's likely to miss several weeks -- even in a best-case scenario. Mendez has been a regular for Real Sociedad this season, making 21 appearances in LaLiga and 12 more in the UEFA Europa League while tallying five goals and four assists.