Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Brais Mendez headshot

Brais Mendez Injury: Suffers foot fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Mendez suffered a foot injury in Thursday's loss against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League and won't be available for Sunday's game against Rayo Vallecano, Roberto Ramajo of Diario AS reports.

Mendez suffered a right foot fracture, and he's likely to miss several weeks -- even in a best-case scenario. Mendez has been a regular for Real Sociedad this season, making 21 appearances in LaLiga and 12 more in the UEFA Europa League while tallying five goals and four assists.

Brais Mendez
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now