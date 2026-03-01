Brais Mendez headshot

Brais Mendez News: Clears ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Mendez is no longer banned and is an option moving forward.

Mendez is back from his ban and set to play again, returning against Atletico Madrid. With 16 starts in 22 appearances and seven goal contributions, this is a huge gain back for the midfield, a solid catalyst when at his best.

Brais Mendez
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brais Mendez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brais Mendez See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
220 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 12
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 12
Author Image
Jack Burkart
December 11, 2023