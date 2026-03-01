Brais Mendez News: Clears ban
Mendez is no longer banned and is an option moving forward.
Mendez is back from his ban and set to play again, returning against Atletico Madrid. With 16 starts in 22 appearances and seven goal contributions, this is a huge gain back for the midfield, a solid catalyst when at his best.
