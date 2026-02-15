Brais Mendez News: Option again
Mendez is no longer suspended and is an option again.
Mendez is off the sidelines after his suspension, with the midfielder set to face Oviedo on Saturday. With 15 starts in 21 appearances this campaign, to go along with five goals and two assists, he should return to a starting role in upcoming games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brais Mendez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brais Mendez See More