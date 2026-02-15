Brais Mendez headshot

Brais Mendez News: Option again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Mendez is no longer suspended and is an option again.

Mendez is off the sidelines after his suspension, with the midfielder set to face Oviedo on Saturday. With 15 starts in 21 appearances this campaign, to go along with five goals and two assists, he should return to a starting role in upcoming games.

Brais Mendez
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brais Mendez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brais Mendez See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
206 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 12
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 12
Author Image
Jack Burkart
December 11, 2023